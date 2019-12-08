|
PERERA (MOYER), Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Moyer Perera (March 17, 1947 - November 19, 2019) passed away after a long illness at home with her family at her side in Marietta, Georgia. Pat was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville, received her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and her master's from the University of Georgia. She retired from the Cobb County School System as a speech therapist. She is survived by her daughter Emily Perera, granddaughter Celina Perera, and brother Charles Moyer (Kathy). A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Transfiguration Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Mayes Ward-Dobbins is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019