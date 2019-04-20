Services H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel 1020 Spring Street NW Atlanta , GA 30309 (404) 876-1022 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia MULLIGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia MULLIGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers MULLIGAN (nee Jones), Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Mulligan, nee Jones, died peacefully and quietly in the early evening hours of March 8, 2019 at Harbor Care Hospice of Atlanta, Georgia. In her last weeks, she had the company and support of her son James Mulligan, nieces, nephews and many longtime friends. Ms. Mulligan, the second of three children of Grace Jones (nee Geraghty) and William Jerome Jones, was born April 18, 1936 in the Bronx, New York. She, along with her brother Brian and sister Margaret, attended parochial school at Our Lady of the Assumption School in Parkchester, Bronx, New York. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1953, Ms. Mulligan began her first career as a legal secretary working for law firms in the Bronx and in Manhattan. In 1957 she married her only husband, actor Richard Mulligan (d. 2000) (from whom she divorced in 1966), a neighbor of hers growing up in Parkchester. Upon the birth of her only child James in 1958, the young family moved to Brooklyn Heights, in Brooklyn New York. After working for two entertainment law firms in Manhattan in the mid 1960's, Ms. Mulligan took a job with Atlantic Records at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan as an artist relations representative. Atlantic Records was, at the time, in the forefront of rock 'n' roll and rhythm and blues music production in the United States, with recording artists including Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, the Allman Brothers Band, Mac Rebbenack (Dr. John), Led Zeppelin among many others in its catalog of the time. She later worked for Emerson, Lake and Palmer's recording label, Manticore Records in London, England and in Macon, Georgia for Phil Walden's Capricorn Records. In 1983, Ms. Mulligan moved to the City of Atlanta, Georgia, which remained her hometown until her death. In the mid 1990's, Pat (as she was known to friends, coworkers and family) entered her final career, working at the State Capitol for Governors Zell Miller, Roy Barnes and Sonnie Purdue, retiring in 2010. A fierce "FDR" Democrat her entire life, Pat nevertheless moved easily amongst the more conservative "Blue Dog" Democratic and Conservative Republican administrations of the three governors for whom she worked, earning their respect and making lasting friends along the way. In her remaining years, spent in retirement, Pat enjoyed trips to Europe and the United Kingdom with her great longtime friend and companion Larry Gold (with whom she shared many laughs, great art, food and world class tennis matches), walked the Pilgrim Road of the Compostela in northern Spain with her son James, and enjoyed concert performances of the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and others, where (well into her seventies) she could be seen dancing to the music at the Fox Theater, Fulton County Stadium and other music venues across the Atlanta metropolitan area. In her last illness, Pat was lucky to have had the steadfast support, love and guidance of her brother, her sister-in-law, her nieces and nephews and a group of close friends her son nicknamed Pat's "soul sisterhood." These remarkable women, few of whom knew each other until they came together in Pat's time of great need, helped to give Pat the strength and love she needed to navigate her remaining days with grace and dignity and to make the peaceful transition she did. Pat's son, James, and her daughter-in-law Christine, are deeply grateful to the Jones family, her soul sisters and her many other friends across the years being so available to Pat and generous with their time, love and positive energy. A celebration of life and remembrance in Pat's honor will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at H. M. Patterson and Son's Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta GA, commencing at 10:30 a.m. A coffee and tea reception on the chapel grounds will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Harbor Grace Hospice, Health Pavilion, 320 Parkway Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 20, 2019