NEWCOMBE, Patricia Patricia Mary Davies Newcombe passed away on January 23, 2020 at her home in Atlanta after a four-year battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. Patricia, who was known as Patsy in her childhood and in her adult years as Pat, was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Her parents were Charles Arthur Davies and Magdalene McAteer Davies of University City, Missouri. Pat had two older brothers, William James Davies (Conroe, Texas) and Charles Arthur Davies, Jr. (Lake of the Ozarks) who both served in the military in World War Two. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, as well as by her two sons Christopher Scott Newcombe and James Pratt Newcombe II. Pat is survived by three adult daughters, Pamela (David) Gault, Lisa (Thomas) Swann and Robin (Steven) Nelson, as well as by grandchildren Jimmy Newcombe, Laura Newcombe, Elizabeth Newcombe, Robert W. Stephen, Jr., Christopher Stephen, Michael Swann and Andrew Swann, Alex Gault and Ben Gault, Matt Berner, Andrea Nelson Klaasen and two great-grandchildren, Ben Klaasen and Rigel Klaasen. Pat began her career in the Federal Government by working for United States Senator Rudy Boschwitz and then for Congressman Vin Weber from Minnesota. Pat completed a mid-career Master's in Public Administration degree at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in 1984 and went on to work for the Department of Education. Pat retired from the Federal Government at the age of 70. In 2003, Pat attended and completed a program in Landscape Design at George Washington University and was active in the Landcape Designers in America professional organization. Pat's life is also notable for her extensive involvement in volunteer activities, including with the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, the Greater Minneapolis St. Paul Girl Scout Council and the Seven Springs Circle Circle Homeowner's Association. Pat held a Second Degree Black Belt in Dahn Mu Do and she shared her skills with other seniors teaching classes at the Senior Center in Roswell, GA. Pat will be remembered for her love of learning, strong work ethic, love of dogs and other animals, her culinary and baking skills as well as for her fierce independence. A Memorial Service will be held on January 29, at 10 AM at: St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. Memorials Preferred to Save the Chimps.org and the Myelodysplastic Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020