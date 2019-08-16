|
|
NIDIFFER (ZEHE), Patricia Patricia Zehe Nidiffer, age 76, of Hogansville, GA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Pat was born on Jan. 1, 1943 in Pittsfield, MA to Charlotte and James Zehe. Pat worked as an Executive Assistant at Wachovia Bank for 45 yrs. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed being with her granddaughters. Pat is survived by her son, Gregory (Julie) Nidiffer; her father James Zehe; brothers Jim (Nikki) Zehe and Bob (Linda) Zehe; and sister Laura Zehe; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces; a special little girl, Caroline Greenway, who was a granddaughter to her; and the light of her life, her granddaughter, Emily Nidiffer. Pat was preceded in death by; husband of 55 yrs. Gary Nidiffer; son James "Jimmy" Nidiffer; mother Charlotte Zehe; father-in-law Earl Nidiffer and mother-in-law Leida Nidiffer; sister Jackie; sister-in-law Virginia Nidiffer; nephew David Nidiffer. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Tuesday, August 20, from 11 AM until 12 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA, 30281, where services will be held, beginning at 12 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019