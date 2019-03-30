Resources
OWENS , Patricia Atlanta, GA - Patricia Rodgers Owens, 77, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Wieuca Rd. Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30326. Pat was born in Stantonsburg, NC on March 4, 1942, to the late Tom and Lois Pike Rodgers. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. Full of love, strength and grace, she was a family treasure that will always be cherished. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Bobby Owens; son, Robert Owens; daughter, Temple Owens Caglar (Alex); grandchildren, Kristina Caglar, Landry Owens, Jayl?n Caglar, Gray Owens, Eli Owens, Isabella Caglar, and Lilliana Caglar. Memorials are suggested to Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 30, 2019
