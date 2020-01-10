|
OWENS, Patricia Patricia Ann Owens, 56, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Jersey City, NJ, passed away on January 5, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. Wake Service will be held January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Funeral service, on January 11, 2020 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, GA. She is survived by her Husband, Michael K. Owens, two children, Michael E. (Jessica) Owens and Monica M. (Gary) Green, her Mother, Barbara Robinson and Stepfather Reginald White, brother, Terrence E. Robinson, four grandchildren, and large host of family. Patty loved to travel, enjoyed real estate, and had many other hobbies such as crafting, sewing, stained glass, and pottery. She also loved animals and being outdoors planting. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to give.piedmont.org In honor of Patricia Owens.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020