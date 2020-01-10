Services
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 293-2757
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Owens Obituary
OWENS, Patricia Patricia Ann Owens, 56, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Jersey City, NJ, passed away on January 5, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. Wake Service will be held January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Funeral service, on January 11, 2020 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, GA. She is survived by her Husband, Michael K. Owens, two children, Michael E. (Jessica) Owens and Monica M. (Gary) Green, her Mother, Barbara Robinson and Stepfather Reginald White, brother, Terrence E. Robinson, four grandchildren, and large host of family. Patty loved to travel, enjoyed real estate, and had many other hobbies such as crafting, sewing, stained glass, and pottery. She also loved animals and being outdoors planting. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to give.piedmont.org In honor of Patricia Owens.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -