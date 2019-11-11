|
PADGETT, Patricia "Pat" Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Padgett, age 68, of Doraville, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William Padgett; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bonnie Meeks; a nephew, Rocky Meeks and a niece, Dianna Abcox. Mrs. Padgett was born in Atlanta to the late James C. "Jimmy" and Ruby Jewell Meeks. She graduated from Shorter College and was a member of First Baptist Church of Doraville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Roy T. Meeks. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, on Monday, Nov. 11, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in the Birmingham Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 PM - 9 PM, and on Monday for one hour prior to the service. The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019