Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Padgett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Padgett Obituary
PADGETT, Patricia "Pat" Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Padgett, age 68, of Doraville, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William Padgett; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bonnie Meeks; a nephew, Rocky Meeks and a niece, Dianna Abcox. Mrs. Padgett was born in Atlanta to the late James C. "Jimmy" and Ruby Jewell Meeks. She graduated from Shorter College and was a member of First Baptist Church of Doraville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Roy T. Meeks. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, on Monday, Nov. 11, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in the Birmingham Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 PM - 9 PM, and on Monday for one hour prior to the service. The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -