PIERCE, Patricia Patricia Ann Pierce, age 75, of Buford, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Pat was very devoted to her family and loved being with them. She will be greatly missed by husband Randall Pierce; daughters, Sheila Pierce and Stephanie Demos; son-in-law, Jimmy Demos; grandchildren, Chris Demos and Lindsay Demos. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019