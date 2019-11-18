|
REESE, Patricia Gunning Patricia Gunning Reese passed away on Nov. 8, 2019 A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 AM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Pat was born in Newport, Kentucky on Jan. 30,1926 to Gladys Leach Gunning and George Joseph Gunning Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Reese, her son Dewell Reese, her parents and siblings George J. Gunning Jr "Tim" and Marie Claire Gunning O'Leary. She is survived by her son G. Patrick Reese, siblings Joan Gunning Merkle, Barbara Gunning Johansen, Sr. Maureen Gunning MM, and J. Thomas Gunning, Sr. (Gretchen). She is a graduate of Christ the King High School, 1943 and Ursuline College, New Orleans, Louisiana 1947. She was an avid reader and tennis player and loved working in the flower guild at her church. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA. 30315, or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2019