SCHMIDT (Lindley), Patricia Anne Patricia Anne Lindley Schmidt, the 3rd, and last surviving, of 4 children of Frank Lindley, a US Army colonel from KS, and Kathleen Smythe, a nurse from Longford, Ireland, was born February 24, 1926, in Washington, DC. An army brat, Pat attended 13 different schools in the Philippines, MN, ME, MD, PA, and SC. Having lost both parents, Pat entered nurses training at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC, at 17 in 1943 to follow her calling, and support herself and younger brother Jack, then 13. Barely able to cover expenses as a floor nurse, Pat trained as a nurse anesthetist at Charity Hospital in New Orleans then worked in NYC and Richmond, VA. There she met and married (1951) her husband of nearly 59 years, Frederick Schmidt (1922-2009). The family moved to Atlanta in 1964, joining Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Pat left nursing in 1952 to return half-time on weekends in 1969 at Piedmont and Northside Hospitals, then at the Georgia Retardation Center, where she moved to full-time (1977-1988). Working and raising a large family, Pat also earned a BS in nursing from Oglethorpe (1975). Throughout her life, Pat served as medical advisor and counselor to friends, neighbors, fellow parishioners, even strangers in supermarket lines. An avid reader, gardener, bird-lover, and people-watcher, Pat flourished in retirement: volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul, at St. Joseph's Hospital (nursing assessment, patient advocacy), as Eucharistic minister, and tending her 7 children, 10 grand-children (and 2 greats), to whom she was devoted. Funeral mass: Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (1350 Hearst Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30319), Aug. 9 at 3:00 pm, rosary at 2:30 pm, reception in parish hall to follow. Burial: GA Nat'l Cemetery in Canton (1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114), Monday, Aug. 12, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's name to The Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019