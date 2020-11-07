1/
Patricia Singer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINGER, Patricia Carl

Patricia Carl Singer of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on November 5, 2020. She is survived by two sisters Linda Carl Lesser and spouse Neil Lesser of Suwanee, GA and Bonnie Carl Marcus and spouse Rick Marcus of Chattanooga, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia was a proud graduate of the Culinary Institute of New York and enjoyed baking for friends and family. Patricia was a strong fan of the Atlanta Braves and attended many games to root them on. Private graveside services at Arlington Cemetery Sunday, November 8. Donations can be made to Chabad of North Fulton in care of Rabbi Minkowicz. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
Arlington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved