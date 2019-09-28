|
SPIES, Patricia Patricia Abernathy Spies, age 86, of Kennesaw, died Monday, September 16, 2019. Mrs. Spies was born in Silva, NC and graduated from The University of Tennessee with a Master's Degree in Fine Arts, but gave that up to be a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Abernathy and is survived by her son Michael Spies and grandchildren Rebekah and Connor. A small family memorial will be held in Bryson City, TN on Saturday, September 28. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society in Patricia's honor. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 28, 2019