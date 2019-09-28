Services
Carmichael Funeral Home
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 424-4924
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Bryson City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Spies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Spies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Spies Obituary
SPIES, Patricia Patricia Abernathy Spies, age 86, of Kennesaw, died Monday, September 16, 2019. Mrs. Spies was born in Silva, NC and graduated from The University of Tennessee with a Master's Degree in Fine Arts, but gave that up to be a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Abernathy and is survived by her son Michael Spies and grandchildren Rebekah and Connor. A small family memorial will be held in Bryson City, TN on Saturday, September 28. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society in Patricia's honor. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmichael Funeral Home
Download Now