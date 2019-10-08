Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Strickland Obituary
STRICKLAND, Patricia Mrs. Patricia Ruth "Patsy" Strickland, age 81, formerly of Fayetteville, and currently a resident of McDonough, GA, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Strickland was born on December 17, 1937 in Athens, Georgia the daughter of the late Luther T. and Ruth Fowler Bond. She was a housewife and homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Paul Douglas Strickland in 2016. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Strickland Mundy and Dawn Strickland Clark, by her grandson J.R. Mundy and her brother, Tommy Bond. Survivors include her sons, Derek and Jason Strickland both of McDonough, GA. Two grandsons; Bryson Strickland and Joshua Barham; great grandchildren Kaden and Zoe Barham and her sister Barbara O'Kelley. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Entombment services will conducted on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2 PM, from the mausoleum of Camp Memorial Gardens. Those desiring to attend Mrs. Strickland's services should assemble at the mausoleum of Camp Memorial Gardens on Tuesday at 1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution be made to The Georgia Sheriff's Association at www.georgiasheriffs.org or P.O. Box 1000 Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fayetteville has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.