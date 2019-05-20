THOMAS, Patricia Patricia "Pat" Ann Holbrook Thomas, age 76, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Pat was born in 1942, to the late Charlie and Annie Mae Holbrook. She was "Mama Pat" to a lot of kids in Forsyth County. She was the spiritual leader of her family. Music was important to her. Pat played the piano and sang in the church choir. She loved flowers, cooking, and crafts. She will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Dean Holbrook, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, T.R. and Corine Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, R. Morris Thomas, Sr.; children, Nancee (Jeff) Worley, Deidre (David) Miller, and Richard (Shannon) Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas Ross Miller, Nathaniel "Nate" John Miller, Glenn Thomas Worley, Nora Delaney Thomas, and Andrew Silas Worley; nieces, Carla Holbrook and Chris Holbrook; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Pat will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Cumming Baptist Church in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Roger Williams and Dr. Jamie Archer officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019