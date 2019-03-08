|
|
USHER, Patricia Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Patricia Dabney Usher will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11am at Bethel UMC Church, 245 Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA., 30281. Her remains will lie state at 10am until the hour of service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Today, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019