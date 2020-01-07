|
|
BOWLES (WADE), Patricia "Trish" Patricia "Trish" Wade Bowles, 55, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at the Community Hospice Earl B. Hadlow Center. Trish was born in Decatur, Georgia, and was employed by the Georgia Pacific Corporation. Trish enjoyed her work and her life in St. Augustine. Her two dogs, Sadie and Bella, were her joy. She loved her family and friends well, for which she will always be remembered. Trish was predeceased by her husband, William Bowles, Jr.; father, George Burton Wade; and sister, Corliss Wade. She is survived by her mother, Joan B. Wade; sister, Lynn Holdorf (Chris); beloved nephew and niece and their families; step son Bill Bowles III (Sharmy); step daughters, Sophia Lynn Toms (Troy) and Alexandria Siple (Billy). Flowers are gratefully declined, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32257. A memorial service will be held in St. Augustine on February 15, time and location to be determined.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 7, 2020