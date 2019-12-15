|
In Loving Memory of Patricia Scott Ward, A loving, caring wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother who passed away on December 15, 2016. ...Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only we could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do you always meant so very much and will continue to The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain but you're forever in our hearts until we meet again. Enkiquotes With all of our Love, Albert Sr., Albert Jr., Felicia, Kathy & Trey
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019