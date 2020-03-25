Services
Patricia Watts


1935 - 2020
Patricia Watts Obituary
WATTS, Patricia Ford Patricia Ford Watts died on March 22, 2020. Pat was born on January 28,1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School and College, Louisiana State University Graduate School of Education and Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Pat served most of her life in education. She was a member of the Dominican Order from 1953 through 1968. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor Ford and her sister, Eda Ford Faltney and Marie Ford Rossman. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Emily Patricia, of Duson, Louisiana, her beloved friend, Margy Smith of Alpharetta, Georgia and her beloved Boyle family, staff and residents of Mayfield Oaks, Alpharetta, Georgia. The Cremation Society of Georgia is in charge of arrangements and internment and mass will take place at Rosaryville Spirit Life Center in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. All arrangements are pending.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020
