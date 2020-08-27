1/
YOST (PHILLIPS), Patricia Patricia Phillips Yost, age 85, of Cumming, GA passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1935 in Buckhannon, WV. After graduating from James Madison University, she made Atlanta, GA her home for 60 years. She worked as a church administrator at St. Dunston's Episcopal Church and Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed playing tennis. She loved to travel, garden and entertain. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by daughter, Julie A. Yost, son, James C. (Chris) Yost, grandson, William C. (Will) Yost, sister, Jo Ann Pascal, and several nephews. A private funeral will be held Saturday, August 29, at St. Clare's Episcopal Church, Blairsville, GA, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2020.
