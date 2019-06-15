CORLETO, Patrick Newman "Pat" Patrick "Pat" Newman Corleto passed away in his home on June 11, 2019 after a trying illness. Pat was born in Norfolk, VA on June 7, 1955 at Depaul Hospital. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grammar School and Norfolk Catholic High. He then graduated from Old Dominion University with a B.A. degree in business. He maintained an active role in local and state government, with Ebasco, CH2M Hill, and finally at Stantec. Pat loved to travel the world. His sense of humor was loved by all. Pat was preceded in death by his father Louis and brother Michael. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Corleto; daughter, Katherine Corleto and grandson, Michael Patrick. He is also survived by seven siblings: brothers, Louis Jr. (Liddy) of Tennesee and Joseph (Holly) of Marlton, NJ; sisters, Mary C. Kelley (Kevin) of Manteo, NC, Eliz Arseneau (Ron) of Arlington, Texas, Anne S. Corleto of Manteo, NC, Sarah P. Didomenico (Steve) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Ellen M. Corleto (Joseph) of Westmont, NJ. Patrick's family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00pm. at H.M. Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary