Patrick Dalton

DALTON, Patrick D. A Celebration Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mr. Patrick D. Dalton of Fayetteville, Georgia who passed June 29, 2020 will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, 12:00 noon at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia; Pastor Leon Astin, officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors are his wife, Meuntta Dalton; three children, Patrick Dwaylon Dalton, Jr., Paris Marrie Dalton, and Paton DeShon Dalton; his mother, Karrie Dalton; sister, Johndrea Dalton; niece, little Miss Jaida "Muffy" Goodwin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 11:30 AM.



