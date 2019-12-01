|
|
Pat Sullivan, former Atlanta Falcon and Auburn Heisman Trophy winner, died Sunday. He was 69.
Sullivan's family released a statement saying he "died peacefully at home," surrounded by relatives. Sullivan had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he "fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments."
Patrick Joseph Sullivan was born January 18, 1950 in Birmingham, Ala.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019