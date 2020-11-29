Patrick Joseph Moore, "Pat", age 89, passed to the next life on November 27th, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA after a long and happy life.Pat lived a life of duty, honor, loyalty and above all love. He was not a complicated man. He stood for the Catholic Church, the United States Army, and his family.Pat grew up in Guthrie, OK and attended Oklahoma A & M, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Marketing and honors as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He commissioned in the United States Army and married his first wife of 20 years, Joan Coffin. Pat began his military career in Fort Hood Texas as an infantry man. His military performance reports are punctuated with words like "exemplary", "conscientious", "disciplined", and "exudes self-confidence." Pat performed three combat tours in which he rose through the ranks faster than most, receiving below the zone promotions for exceptional competence.While Pat held every command billet during his career, he was also a great humanitarian. He led the team that saved thousands of lives by evacuating ambulatory patients and before the devastation of Hurricane Camille in 1969, and in 1963 he led such a successful charity fund raiser that was lauded by his U.S. Army Commanders.Pat's courage was beyond reproach. After surviving a direct hit to his barracks which blew him across the room while he slept, he recovered his wits to command a successful conclusion to the fire fight. On another occasion while scouting for the enemy, Pat survived an antiaircraft shell that went through his helicopter six inches above his head only to recover at his unit and lead successful counter attacks. For his courage Pat received citations to accompany the awards for the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Meritorious Service Medal, three Air Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Army General Staff Identification Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.While in the U.S. Army, Pat received a Master Degree from Oklahoma University in Public Administration and graduated from both the Army War College and the Army Command and General Staff College.In 1978, Pat retired from the Army at the rank of Colonel and settled in Jackson, Mississippi. There, his brother, Tom, taught him to be an Oil Landman. He spent the next 22 years pursuing and achieving the American Dream. Pat became a Lead Broker for CONWWOD Exploration Company and Clayton W. Williams, and later a Land Manager for Spooner Petroleum Company. He assembled drilling prospects in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Florida. He was a proud member of the Mississippi Landman Association, American Association of Petroleum Landmen, Mississippi Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, the Association of the United States Army and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.In 1990, Pat married his second wife of 30 years, Joan Bat. After spending many happy years in Jackson, MS, Pat and Joan moved to Atlanta, GA. There, surrounded by family and loved ones, Pat and his wife Joan created great friendships and shared a special bond with their personal company and dedicated assistant, Mrs. Lidia Klasa.Pat had a craving for excitement and a zest for life that led him to join the Mad Dog Organization. The Mad Dogs sought out adventures in the wilds of Canada and the United States. Whether it was sportinglevel five rapids or riding horses through the wilderness where roads don't go, Pat loved life. Pat remained an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsmen throughout his life.Until his last breath, Pat cherished time with his family the most. Pat was particularly devoted to Catholicism and the WORD of our Lord and God. He attended mass every day and gave his time, treasure and talents to his church.He is preceded by his first wife, Joan Coffin Moore; his second wife, Joan Bat Moore; his parents Jack and Edith Moore; his brother, Tom Moore; and sister, Mary Ann Turner.Pat is survived by his brother's wife, Cathie Moore of Jackson Ms; his sister's husband, Bob Turner of Tulsa, OK; his children and their spouses, Kate Moore of Cypress, TX, Michael Moore (Nancy) of Bellaire, TX, Sharon Ahrendsen (Bruce) of Fairfield, TX, Tom Moore (Janie) of McKinney, TX, Cynthia Ragon (Jim) of Boussier City, LA; his grandchildren and their spouses, Lyle Walker, Kevin Walker(Carla), Ashley Jackson (Scott) , David Moore (Kaylee), Ryan Moore (Jeanine), Kassy Montemayor (Isaiah, Maj USAF), Kendall Ahrendsen, Evan Ahrendsen and Elli Puente (Aaron); great grandchildren, Brianne Walker, Kyler Walker, Kingston Walker, Carrington Walker, Ritter Montemayor and Mia Moore.From his second marriage, Pat is survived by his stepchildren, John Bat of Denver, CO, Tom Bat (Rod Rusyniak) of Sandy Springs, GA, Betty George (Webb) of Duluth, GA, David Bat (Vanessa) of The Woodlands, TX; as well as his grandchildren Webb Jr. George of New York City, NY, Brian George of Duluth, GA, John Clement Bat of The Woodlands, Marie Bat The Woodlands, TX and David Bat of The Woodlands, TX.The family will receive friends Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park.God's speed Colonel Pat Moore. Your light will be missed.



