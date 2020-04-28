|
CORDLE (MORRIS), Patsy Morgan "Pat" Patsy (Pat) Cordle of Dunwoody, GA passed away suddenly of natural causes on April 14, leaving droves of family members and friends to miss her company, counsel, and kind spirit. Patsy Morgan Morris was born July 5, 1939, in Newnan, GA, to Lon Morris and Hilda Morgan Morris, also of Newnan. She attended public schools in Newnan schools and Columbia SC and graduated from Russell High School in East Point before attending the University of Georgia from 1957 through 1961. At UGA she joined the ZTA sorority, where she formed many lifelong friendships, and met her future husband Howard Willard Cordle, Jr. of Dalton, GA, a member of the SN fraternity. An outstanding student, Patsy was among the first class of women admitted to the UGA School of Law. She remained an avid lifelong Bulldog fan, and enjoyed cheering on her Dawgs every Fall. Patsy married Howard Cordle in 1962. They traveled extensively for several years as she supported his service in the U.S. Air Force (including a posting near San Francisco, where they both "left their hearts") and worked as an elementary school teacher. They eventually settled in Dunwoody, where she launched her now legendary career in real estate. In over 50 years in the profession, Pat was awarded all of the top honors bestowed by her profession. Despite her numerous accomplishments, Pat will be best remembered for the many roles she played in her personal relationships. She was beloved by all who were lucky enough to have known her as a mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother "GG," friend, confidante, or Realtor. She was a diehard lake lover, frequent traveler and beachgoer, fabulous dancer, phenomenal Southern cook, and card shark who missed her callingroutinely outlasting players half her age in competitive tournaments. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Willard Cordle, Jr. and parents, Lon Edgar (Big Daddy) Morris and Hilda Morgan Morris (Big Momma). She is survived by her son Howard (Trey) Cordle III and his wife Colleen of Lawrenceville, daughter Cathie Clute and her husband Shannon of Chamblee, brother Lon (Eddie) Morris of Newnan, aunt Elizabeth Morgan, five grandchildren (Greg, Samantha and Maddie Cordle, and Tallulah and Henry Clute), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and adoring friends. Pat always wanted yellow roses and great music at her memorial, and she'll get them. However, in light of social distancing, her service will be delayed until a later datewhen all who knew and loved her can safely gather to remember and celebrate a remarkable woman who lived her life to the fullest and never grew old! Until then, her family asks that you please share your stories and photos at an online memorial site so that her spirit will live on forever: https://www.forevermissed.com/pat-cordle/about Details of her eventual memorial will also be shared on this site.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2020