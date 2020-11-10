1/1
Patsy Poovey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POOVEY, Patsy Ann

Patsy Ann Poovey, age 84, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 in Roswell, GA. Born in Canton, NC, her parents were Ernest and Jincy Messer.

Pat graduated from Canton High School in Canton, NC. She attended Mary Baldwin College and the University of North Carolina where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Pat met Clyde Poovey while he was working in Canton, NC and they were married in 1959. Pat and Clyde were together for 57 years before his passing in 2016.

Pat and Clyde were longtime active members of Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, GA where they were involved in mentoring premarital couples toward a Godly, happy, healthy marriage. They were also members of a gourmet cooking group for many years and enjoyed being a part of the Perimeter ballroom dance community.

Pat and Clyde traveled extensively through Clyde's leadership role in the Prestressed Concrete Institute and through the Georgia Tech alumni association. Their adventures included heli-hiking and cave tubing. They also enjoyed off the beaten path travel taking their teenage sons to places like the ruins of Tikal in Guatemala and Machu Pichu in Peru.

Pat and Clyde were supporters of organizations and causes which they believed in including Perimeter Church, the Camp All-American Scholarship Fund outreach and children's ministry at Perimeter Church, Cherokee Christian School and the Christian Film and Television Commission. They also supported their two granddaughters at Cherokee Christian School and later Fellowship Christian School.

Pat volunteered at Ivy Hall assisted living in Johns Creek, GA and North Fulton Community Charities in Roswell, GA.

When Pat went to live in assisted living herself, she was active in Community Bible Study in Roswell, GA where members would drive her back and forth from the meetings.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Phillip and Brant. Phillip and his wife Lauren have two daughters, Kendall and Rachel.

The memorial service will take place Nov. 12, at 2 PM, at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA, 30097. Pat will be buried in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with her husband Clyde at 9 AM, on Nov. 16.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Fulton Community Charities, 11270 Elkins Road, Roswell, GA, 30076.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Perimeter Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Burial
09:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved