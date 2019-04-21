RANEY, Patsy Flanary "Pat" Patsy (Pat) Flanary Raney of Sandy Springs, GA died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her home leaving a 92 year legacy of broadening smiles, filling hearts, and making everyone feel important. She was born July 9, 1926 in Norton, VA and was a graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College, class of 1948. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Augustus (Gus) Raney. Some people manage to make a lasting impression in a few minutes, Pat was one of those people. She never met a stranger. Pat loved many things - being a wife and a mother, her church, her yard in the spring, her home state of Virginia, playing bridge, and playing golf. Pat is survived by her son Dick (Becky) of Atlanta, son Tom (Lynn) of Atlanta, daughter Liz Greer (Rick) of Highlands, NC and 8 grandchildren: Dr Lauren Raney, Dixon Raney, Anne Greer Fox (David), Tom Greer, Sally Raney and Suzannah Raney, Matt Morris, Melissa Morris and many nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will Celebrate a Life Well lived and the knowledge of her eternal home on April 29th at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Northside Athletes Foundation (northsideathletes.com) or a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary