ARENDS, Paul David Paul David Arends passed away at age 73 on August 22, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Paul was the loving husband of Linda Arends for 50 years. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Allen and Jessica Arends; brother, Mark Arends; and grandchildren, Scottie and Connor Allen. Paul was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend to many and a deacon at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Paul to the at alz.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019