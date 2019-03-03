BLAKEY, Paul Glenn "Pops" Paul Glenn Blakey, "Pops" to his grandchildren, passed away February 22nd, 2019. He was born in Elmira, NY, on May 14th, 1931 to Evelyn and Glenn Blakey. He served two years in the Army before studying art in Pennsylvania at the Art Institute of Pittsburg. Paul Moved to Atlanta as a young man and eventually met his wife of 45 years, Karen Burns Blakey. Together they raised two daughters, Ryan and Elizabeth. He worked many years as a commercial artist and illustrator achieving success and numerous awards. His illustrations were used by corporations and publishers not only in this country but other areas of the world. He is preceded in death by his wife Karen Blakey and brother Robert Cramer. He is survived by his daughters, Ryan Blankenship of Decatur, GA, Elizabeth Blakey Gato and husband Isaiah Gato of Charleston, SC, granddaughter Avery Blankenship, grandsons Andrew Laiz, Jonah Gato and Asher Gato, cousin Joyce Swope of St. Pete Beach, FL, his niece, nephew and many friends. Growing up, Paul spent countless hours around the woods and fields of his parents' farm learning to love the quiet places. His artwork reflected the passion of that early experience. Always young at heart, Paul had many interests and a love for learning. Some of his favorite interests included playing the piano, cooking, gardening, jazz and caring for his beloved pets. His experiences were many including sailing, piloting airplanes, racing cars and hang gliding. At his request there will be no service locally and a memorial will be held at a later date in Lewisburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial donations be made to Cancer Research Institute or the . Paul was a wonderful gift to this world and gratefully shared his creativity and passion with all who knew him. He will be missed beyond measure. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary