COLEMAN, Paul Dorsey

Paul Dorsey Coleman, age 97, a lifelong Roswell resident, died in his home Nov. 9, within a mile of his birthplace. His wife of 63 years, Charline, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son Steve Coleman, Billie Fay Coleman, daughter Karen Gilbert, Al Gilbert, 6 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him as "Big D."

Dorsey served as a Marine in the South Pacific in WWII. Until his death, he personified the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fi.

A long-time deacon, Dorsey loved to meet practical needs. He volunteered his time and expertise to build church buildings, support youth ministries, serve widows, orphans and the poor. His magnetic personality and humor enabled him to meet the goal of his youth "to make a friend every day." No one can forget how quickly he could put a smile on a child's face.

During his long life he had various professions and was known for his hard work and integrity. He loved being known around town as "The Tomato Man."

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 PM, at the Atlanta Street Baptist Church, 340 S. Atlanta St., Roswell, GA. A private burial service will be held Monday at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Dorsey was a co-founder of SWO, a Christian youth and family camp. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the scholarship fund at Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters, 75 Mae Johnson Way, Andrews, NC 28901.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Atlanta Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
