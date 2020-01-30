|
COURTNEY, Paul Yarnall On Monday, January 27, 2020, Paul Yarnall Courtney, devoted husband to Judith and loving father to Anna and Jane, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack, at the age of 66. Paul was born on January 20, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dr. John and Eleanor Courtney. He attended Providence College in Rhode Island, which is where he met and fell in love with Judith. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Anna and Jane, of whom he is so proud. It is impossible to put into written words the kind of man Paul was. He truly appreciated each day as a God-given gift, despite knowing and often saying, especially to his daughters, that life can be inherently unfair, as evidenced by his untimely passing. His Catholic faith and love of country were paramount to him, and he tried to live his life in accordance with those principles. He lit up every room and could keep you laughing even in the darkest of times. He had a tenacious work ethic and worked in broadcast sales for over forty years, first at CBS, then at ABC. He retired from Disney in May 2017 as Vice President of National Television Sales. He loved photography, golf, current events, and the New York Times crossword puzzle. He had a passion for music and always maintained Eddie Money never sang a bad song. He loved his family above all else. He always said being a good husband and father was the most important job he could ever hope to have and the accomplishment of which he was the most proud. He loved Judith, Anna, and Jane unconditionally and without reservation. He also loved his sons-in-law very much like they were his own children. He loved his sisters, their husbands, and their children dearly. In the past few years, Paul would say, that if he were to die, he would have lived the fullest of lives with no regrets. He was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild this February. Judith, Anna, and Jane take comfort in having heard these words, and also knowing he did not suffer at the end. Paul is preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Eleanor, brother, John, and brother, James. He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter, Anna Rudolph, son-in-law Stephen Rudolph, daughter, Jane Courtney, son-in-law Mark Bittmann, sister, Barbara DeVoto, sister Katie Conroy, sister Mary Oriolo, their husbands, as well his as many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial mass for Paul will be held at Christ the King Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM. A reception with light refreshments will follow at 11:30 AM at The Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30328 Ignatiushouse.org or to Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta, 4651 Woodstock Rd. #208-185, Roswell, GA 30075 Greatpyratlanta.com. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020