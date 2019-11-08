|
DAVIS, Paul Paul Davis, 73, passed Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home with his wife, Cynthia Garland Davis. Paul leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, the love of his life for 51 years; daughters, Kimelian LaPeShon Davis-Bynum, Shirley "Shawn" Harrison (Richard); Sons, Dillmon D. Thrasher, Antonio Davis, Paul D. Davis, Durante' Davis, Dameon D. Davis, Doreon Davis, Delvin D. Davis; a loving and devoted niece, Sheila Howard (Al); sister, Juanita D. Sawyer; brothers, John M. Davis, Nathaniel Davis; sister-in-law, Judy Davis; a loving host of 23 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Service 1 PM, at Ariel Bowen Memorial United Church, 384 Arthur St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310. The family will welcome guests and friends for the viewing of Paul from 6 - 8 PM, TODAY, at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, 923 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310. 404 - 963 - 5634. www.wgmurrayandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019