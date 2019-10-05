|
DOVE, Paul Franklin It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Franklin Dove announces his passing, after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 62. Paul will be forever remembered by his Wife Ashlyn (Markwalter) Dove of Atlanta, his Mother Sarah (Campbell) Dove of Atlanta, formerly of Hermitage, PA, his sisters Elaine (Dove) Clark and brother-in-law Paul Clark of Indianapolis, Diane (Dove) Nens and brother-in-law Gene Obrizak of Atlanta, and his brother Jim Dove and sister-in-law Susan Dove of Atlanta, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded by his Father, William Paul Dove. Paul was born Sept. 14, 1957 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to William Paul Dove and Sarah (Campbell) Dove, and was raised in Hermitage, PA. After high school graduation, Paul earned a degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University, and soon after became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. As an accomplished CPA, he had a long and prosperous career working in his private practice in Alpharetta, GA. When Paul was not at the office, he had a passion for boating, health & fitness and spending time with family and friends. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30022. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center; mdanderson.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 5, 2019