GASPARRO, Paul Francis Paul Francis Gasparro, 44, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 25, 2019. Paul is known locally as a commercial recording studio owner, producer, cinematographer, singer-songwriter, and musician. He began his audio recording profession in Texas, over 18 years ago. He relocated to Georgia in 2005, settling in downtown Atlanta. Paul single handedly built a three-suite audio studio that soon added photography and cinematography. He was a gentle soul who enjoyed helping artists reach their fullest potential and could be found working in the studio or on sets, at all times of the day. Loved by family, friends, and all those he worked with, he will be missed greatly by everyone. Paul is survived by his parents, Mary and Paul Gasparro; sisters, Mary (Marty) Harvey, Elizabeth Gasparro and brother in law, Jonas Carvalho. A Celebration of Paul's life will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel. The family invites guests to share your favorite memories, through words, songs, guitars or anyway you wish to share them. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Musicians Foundation INC, [email protected] Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 29 to July 1, 2019