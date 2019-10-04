|
GLAVOSEK, Paul Richard "Randy" Paul Randolph "Randy" Glavosek, age 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Sharpsburg, GA, but more recently lived in Johns Creek. Randy was born April 22, 1944 in Painesville, Ohio to parents Paul and Marie (n?e Owens) Glavosek. One of five children, he spent his formative years in the Cleveland area. After graduating from high school, he attended classes at Cleveland State, Baldwin Wallace, and later West Georgia College. Randy began his career as a cost accountant at Motch and Merryweather in Ohio and later joined Kliklok Corporation (now a division of Bosch Packaging) in Georgia as an accounting manager. More than 50 years ago, he met the love of his life, Lorrie Pavet. They married, and their son Jack was born in 1969. They spent happy years as a young family in the suburbs of Cleveland but after visiting Georgia, where brother Harry and sister-in-law Judy had relocated with their children in the mid '70s, Randy and Lorrie fell in love with the idea of a warmer climate and the comfortable, growing community of Peachtree City. They happily settled there for Jack's school-age years and later moved on to nearby Sharpsburg. After an early retirement from Kliklok, Randy found a second career buying and maintaining several rental properties in Fayette County. As a landlord, he was able to employ both his people skills and his handyman abilities. His tenants greatly appreciated his attention to detail and could rest assured that any repair or improvement would be taken care of immediately and thoroughly. Randy was a highly creative person who enjoyed photography, painting, woodworking, and music. He was not afraid to learn or teach himself new things, whether it was the keyboard, oil painting, auto repair, roofing, or all things technology-related. Randy had many gifts that he shared freely and gladly with others, and he will be remembered for his generosity and genuine interest in others' well-being. Before his illness made him homebound, Randy's favorite activity was to visit the City of Hapeville Police Department where his nephew Rick is the Police Chief. While he may have been officially "the Chief's Uncle," he really became everyone's Uncle. He spent more than a decade participating in activities such as Safetyville, HCOPS, Council, and many other Department-sponsored parties and events. Never forgetting a birthday or special occasion, he happily shared his photography skills to take pictures of the officers and action shots of the Department's activities. The officers loved that he would bring them lottery tickets on their birthdays, and no one was more thrilled than Randy was when a ticket won! Randy will be remembered as a wonderful dad, devoted husband, doting grandpa, generous father-in-law, and loving friend and Uncle to many. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by brothers Harry, Mike, and Tom Glavosek and sister Ruth (Glavosek) Albright. He is survived by his loving wife Lorrie and son Jack (Beth); his two grandchildren Libby and Owen Glavosek; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and members of his extended family. The family will hold a memorial service in loving memory of Randy on Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 AM, at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society, 225 Curie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005. www.southcare.us
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019