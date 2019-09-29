|
GREENE, Paul Paul Reese Greene passed September 27, 2019, at home in Atlanta of cancer. He was the beloved son of Clifford Reese Greene and William Jeff Greene, Jr. A native Atlantan, Paul was born on May 5, 1951. He was a life long resident of Garden Hills, living in the house of his infanthood. He attended elementary school and North Fulton High School there and Southern Polytechnic Institute. Paul earned the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout. Paul was a restauranteur and chef by profession. He worked at such Atlanta landmarks as Coach and Six, Nickolai's Roof, Pitty Pat's Porch, Anthony's and with partners ran two Italian restaurants. Paul was an enthusiastic gardener who logged many hours as a Certified Master Gardener at the Chastain Park Conservancy. Paul attended Central Presbyterian Church, beginning when he was only 7 days old. Throughout his life, he faithfully worked in service to the mission of the Church. He was elected to multiple terms as an ordained Deacon. Paul made friends easily and had a passion for serving those experiencing homelessness in downtown Atlanta. He knew many in these circumstances by name and they him, he frequently cooked for them and he did not shy from cleaning their restroom facilities. In addition, Paul was materially generous to Central Presbyterian Church. The Greene Room at the Church is named in honor of his parents. Paul hand refinished the grand conference room table there, rescued from the old First National Bank of Atlanta. A bowl of apples sits on the table in tribute to the Greene family tradition of giving North Georgia apples to friends in the fall. A sports enthusiast, Paul played rugby, football and tennis. More recently he enjoyed PickleBall at Second Ponce de Leon Family Life Center, where he was a regular. Paul was an avid Georgia Tech fan. He is recognized as a Tech football game attendance record holder. Paul further expressed his support for Ga Tech by endowing a Faculty Chair in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering as well as The Greene Family Fund for the benefit of the Tech football program. He gave the Chair and Fund in memory of his parents. Paul was an intuitive caregiver. Many are gratefully counted among those he cared for through illness and grief and life's celebrations. Paul is survived by beloved cousins and friends whose lives are the better for his life of service and kindness. All are welcomed to attend Paul's Memorial Service at Central Presbyterian Church, October 5, 1 PM, with a reception following hosted by the Church. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, (cpcatlanta.org). The Church will divide donations between its Shelter and Outreach and Advocacy Center for those experiencing homelessness.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019