Resources More Obituaries for Paul HACKETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul HACKETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers HACKETT, Paul Glenn Paul Glenn Hackett, age 54, of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Paul was preceded in death by his father, John Ira Hackett of Bancroft, WV. He is survived by his husband, David Bates; son, Jack Hackett of Oxford, MS; step-daughter, Lauren Bates; step-son, Evan Bates; former wife, Heather Wilkens and husband Keith of Cumming, GA; his loving mother, Evelyn Hackett of Bancroft, WV; sister, Kim Smith and partner Mark Jones of St. Albans, WV; brother, Johnny Hackett and wife Debbie of Bancroft, WV; sister, Lori Allen and husband Greg of Sandy Springs, GA; brother, Scott Hackett of Rock Branch, WV; niece, Ashley Hackett of Milton, WV; nephew, Devin Smith of St. Albans, WV; nephew, James Hackett and wife Cierra of Bancroft, WV; great-niece, Adalynn; and a multitude of extended family and friends. Paul was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1965, in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Poca High School in Poca, WV in 1983 as Valedictorian of his class. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Marshall University in Huntington, WV in 1987, where he was an avid member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity serving as Chapter President his senior year. In 2005 he earned his Master's of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. He was ordained in the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) and the United Church of Christ (UCC). While a student at Marshall University, Paul was the first ever student-Board Member for the Huntington, WV Chapter of the American Cancer Society. Born from his experience with cancer in high school, he originated a long association between his Lambda Chi Alpha chapter and the American Cancer Society. Paul began his first career in clothing retail in Washington, D.C. and later Atlanta, GA. He worked for Britches, Nieman Marcus, and Hugo Boss, among others. Paul's second career was as a pastor, first at New Hope Church of Dunwoody, GA and most recently at Church of the Savior UCC in Alpharetta, GA. His third career was most recently as a 4th grade math and science teacher with Fulton County Schools. Paul had a passion for teaching and mentoring his family and friends, his students, and his congregants. He cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and wished the best for them without asking anything in return. Paul was the consummate learner, always reading and studying across a wide spectrum of varied interests. He appreciated history, antiques, travel, and his beloved and historic Greenbrier Resort in the breathtaking mountains of West Virginia. Paul loved being around family and friends. He had an energy that with even just one encounter you would remember him for life. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you thinking. Whether it was how absolutely intelligent, ridiculously funny, or just down right inappropriate he was, he left his mark. Paul will be forever remembered as a loving husband and father, loyal friend, devoted teacher, and compassionate minister. Hard working, with strong ethics and integrity, he was a born leader who led by example. The family wishes to express appreciation to the medical staff of Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Emory St. Joseph's Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, and especially Regency SouthenCare Hospice Services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Reception to follow in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one or both of the following: Community Assistance Center (https://www.ourcac.org/donate-online/), 1130 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 or Columbia Theological Seminary (https://www.ctsnet.edu//giving-t/honor-and-memorial-gifts/), c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 701 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries