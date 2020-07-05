Paul Isler

ISLER, Dr. Paul Gustav Dr. Paul Gustav Isler of Roswell, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020. He was 75. Family was the joy of Paul's life. He was devoted to his beloved wife of 45 years, Martha. They were blessed with a very special daughter, Maggie, and her family. His four grandchildren affectionately called him "Opa." He loved to be at Lake Oconee playing in the lake with his family. A talented and creative person, Paul loved to paint, draw, garden, and make detailed models. He never missed decorating for a holiday. Paul was proud of his Swiss heritage and had dual Swiss and U.S. citizenship. He kept in contact with his Swiss relatives and loved travelling to visit them. In fact, he loved to travel everywhere, especially National Parks. He enjoyed classical music and opera. Paul loved having passionate "conversations" about world events and politics. These sometimes became quite lively. Paul's positive attitude about life was contagious. A man of faith, he and Martha were longtime members of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He will be remembered as a tenderhearted, gentle, and generous man. Dr. Isler practiced dentistry for 50 years. Born in Bellerose, Queens, New York City, on November 13, 1944, he graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island, NY, and went on to Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C. After dental school, he served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy at Great Lakes Naval Base. He moved to Atlanta and for more than 45 years was active in the Atlanta dental community, receiving numerous honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hinman Dental Society. Paul held many leadership positions in the Hinman, including General Chairman. He served on the Board of the Medical College of Georgia and was a member of the International College of Dentistry. As a life-long learner, he was proud of his membership in the Atlanta Dental Study Club. Paul was committed to excellence in dentistry and was highly respected in the dental community. He loved being a dentist, and he truly loved his patients and his staff. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jeanne Isler, and his younger brother, Robert John Isler. He is survived by his wife. Martha Midkiff Isler, his beloved daughter Maggie Isler Killgore (Will), four amazing grandchildren, William, Forrest, Abby, and Elizabeth. He's also survived by his sister, Janet Reinertsen (Gordon), sister-in-law, Betty Isler, numerous nieces, a nephew, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dental College of Georgia Scholarship Fund via the Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, 1120 15th Street, AD-1104, Augusta, GA 30912 (fund 212050). https://www.augusta.edu/giving/gift.php?fund=212050