Paul E. Johnson, 95, of Sandy Springs, GA. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday the 25th of November 2020. He honorably served our Country in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater on the USS Sederstrom (DE-31) and loved to share his stories. He was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for most of his adult life including various roles in the Gene Wilson Sunday School Class and for decades took baptismal photos, bring joy to all. He was a member of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and participated in steam engine maintenance sessions and ran concessions during train tours/outings. Another passion was gardening where he earned the designation of Master Gardener and helped beautify Atlanta as a volunteer with the North Fulton Master Gardener's Association. Son of the late Agnes Higgins and Peter E. Johnson of Peoria, IL, Paul was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet "Jan" C. Johnson, and sister Lucille Johnson. Surviving are, children Artie and Charlotte Schroeder of Houston, TX. and grandchildren Laura and Dane Witbeck (of Austin, TX.) with great grandchildren, Wyatt, Rhett, Sloane, and Beau; grandchild Kelly Schroeder (of Houston, TX), grandchild Emily and Greg Lambert (of Houston, TX) and great grandchildren Gage and Brooke; grandchild Scott Schroeder (of Houston, TX); child Lynn and Mike Hundley (of Alpharetta, GA); and child Lee Schroeder (of Bethesda, MD). Paul will be buried at Arlington Memorial Park in a private ceremony and a celebration of Paul's life with family and friends will be held later in the Spring of 2021. Those wishing to be notified may contact his son at art@ArtSchroeder.com



