1/1
Paul Kennedy
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNEDY, Paul Paul Joseph Kennedy, former Deputy Assistant General Manager of MARTA passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, with his wife Joan of 67 years and daughters, Denise Hartman, Eileen Fuller and Jean Sleeman, by his side. He was 94 years old. Mr. Kennedy was born on December 31, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, a graduate of Northeastern University in Civil Engineering, and a Fellow in the Society of American Military Engineers. Paul had five granddaughters: Brittany, Caitlin, Kelly, Colleen and Lindsey and three great grandchildren, Paul, Charlotte and Ella Kate. Paul is survived by sisters Genevieve McCarthy, Maureen Leahy and Rosemary Manning. Paul enjoyed sailing, wood working, painting, golf, fine wine and the love of his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 8th at 11:00 am at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, Tn. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to(secondharvestetn.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Options, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved