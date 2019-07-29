|
|
|
RUBIN, Dr. Paul L. Dr. Paul L. Rubin, son of Muriel and Al Rubin, passed away on July 27, 2019 at the age of 65 in Boston, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family. Dr. Rubin was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Northside High School, Tulane University, and Medical College of Georgia. He completed his urology residency at the University of Tennessee. Dr. Rubin possessed many passions in life, but none greater than his family. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, biking, and spending time with close friends. He valued conversing with his patients and colleagues and could often be found in the Doctor's Lounge at Gwinnett Medical Center. Dr. Rubin is survived by his wife Pam, and their children Heather and Brian Pachter, Jessie Rubin and Evan Feldman, Michael Rubin, and grandchildren Mason and Elle. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dana Farber at www.dana-farber.org in honor of Dr. Jeffrey Morgan and Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, for whom he and his family are eternally grateful. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am today, July 29 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019