Paul Smith

SMITH, Paul Milton Paul Milton Smith, October 2, 1930 July 10, 2020, was born at Emory Hospital Atlanta to Robert H. Smith and Frances Coleman Smith. Paul grew up on Page Avenue in Candler Park and attended Atlanta Public Schools, including Mary Lin Elementary School, Bass Junior High, and Boys High. Paul was in the first graduating class of the new Grady High School that was formed by the combination of Boys High and Tech High. Paul graduated from the University of Georgia in 1954. He joined the Marine Reserves following college, and served in active duty at the time of the crisis in Cuba. Paul eventually attained the rank of Major in the Marine Reserves. Following his active service in the Marine Corps, Paul returned to Candler Park and lived in the family's home for the rest of his life. Paul was a gentle soul and had many life-long friends. Paul was devoted to his family and friends, Druid Hills United Methodist Church, the Marine Corps, the Greater Atlanta Hemerocallis Society, Boys High School Reunions, Page Avenue neighbors, and many free-range cats. Paul is survived by his sister Betty Addison, dear nieces Cindy Smith (Black Mountain, NC) and Sharon White (St. Simons Island, GA) and nephew Coleman Smith (Black Mountain, NC) and many great nieces and nephews and Texas cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob Smith, and sister Ann Smith. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Wellroot Family Services (formerly known as the United Methodist Children's Home).



