Paul Snow Jr.
1930 - 2020
SNOW, Jr., Paul Mr. Virgil Paul Snow, Jr., age 89, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Carrollton passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Mr. Snow was born in Bessemer, AL on November 13, 1930, the son of the late Virgil Paul Snow, Sr., and Eva Venice Jackson Snow. He graduated from Bessemer High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 1955 where he was stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He received his undergraduate and Master's degrees from Birmingham Southern and taught biology for 39 years retiring from what is now the University of West Georgia. He was a member of the Association for Biology Laboratory Education and served as Treasure for 20 years. During his daughter and son's high school years he was active in the Carrollton High School Band Booster Club and served as a Scout Master at Carrollton First United Methodist Church for six years. Mr. Snow was an active member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church before moving to Lawrenceville. Survivors include his daughter, Martha Anne Snow LaMothe of Covington, son, William Paul Snow of Atlanta, daughter-in-law, Amy Little Snow, grandchildren, Korey Anne Bryson, Andrew Paul Snow, Melanie Allison Snow, honorary grandchild, Gina Flowers Neel, great-grandchild, Ryan Ocean Bryson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert (Marile) Leeth along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Jean Leeth Snow. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 AM, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton and Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Almon Funeral Home and Chapel Facebook page. Interment will be in Bowdon City Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing miltary honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Almon Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
