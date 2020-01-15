|
SWOPE, Paul Paul Swope was born on his family's farm in Bryantsville, Kentucky on September 18, 1925. He passed away on January 13, 2020, which was the 26th anniversary of his mother's death. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen Baxley Swope (in 2016) and his youngest child Bryan Hayes Swope (also in 2016). Mr. Swope is survived by his daughter Felicia (Key) Willson , son Steve (Marie) Swope, his four grandchildren, Jennifer Swope (Toby), Matthew Swope (fianc?e Orren Jones), Kirkland Willson, Hayes Willson, and his two great-grandchildren Eleanor and Henry Swope. Early in his life Mr. Swope's family moved to Bluefield, WV where he graduated from Beaver High School. Following the outbreak of World War II, Mr. Swope joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and was trained as a Radar Bombing Navigator. At the conclusion of World War II, Mr. Swope served in the United Air Force Reserves until 1951. After his military service, Mr. Swope earned a B.S. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S. from Michigan State University. In 1952, Mr. Swope married the love of his life, Helen Baxley from Mt. Holly, NC. They had three children, Felicia, Stephen (Steve) and Bryan. Mr. Swope was employed for 37 years as a merchandising executive for the grocery chain Colonial Stores, Inc., which included Big Star Supermarkets. He retired from Colonial Stores as the Executive Vice President of the Norfolk, VA division in 1982. Mr. Swope was very active as a member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was a regular teacher in an adult Sunday School Class, a longtime member of the EHUMC Craftsmen. He helped create and worked in the EHUMC Thrift Store for 18 years. Mr. Swope truly enjoyed time with his family. Together they had memorable vacations, and attended many Braves' and Falcons' games. He was a leader in the YMCA Indian Guides and served as Assistant Scoutmaster in his son's Boy Scout Troop. Mr. Swope worked to help others through Jr. Achievement and other charities. He greatly enjoyed golf, travel, reading, and working around his home. Following his wife's death, Mr. Swope moved to Newnan, Georgia where he immediately formed new and lasting friendships. A memorial service will be held at the Tompkins Auditorium at Wesley Woods of Newnan on January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Mr. Swope will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in a private family service. Mr. Swope requested in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Embry Hills United Methodist Church Missions and Ministry. McKoon Funeral Home 770-253-4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020