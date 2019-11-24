|
WATKINS, Paul Edward Mr. Paul Edward Watkins, age 97, of Rockmart, GA passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA on February 27, 1922, a son of the late Walter William Watkins and the late Bertha Bell Costley Watkins. Mr. Watkins had made Rockmart his home since 2003, moving from Marietta. He was a proud veteran of the Unites States Army serving in World War II. Mr. Watkins retired from Arlington Cemetery after 30 years of service where he served at grounds supervisor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Frances Hester Watkins; and brothers: Henry Watkins and Samuel Watkins. Survivors include his daughter, Sandy Norman (David), Rockmart; son, James Martin, Naples, FL; step-daughters: Judy Chester (Cecil), Cartersville and Carolyn Grant, Pensacola, FL; step-sons: Jerry (Carole) Petty, Panama City, FL and Ronnie Petty (Sharon), Fayetteville; grandson, Andrew Norman, Rockmart; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Hall and Rev. Justin Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at 4:00 PM in the Arlington Cemetery with military honors provided by Brown-Wright Post #12 American Legion Honor Guard. The United Methodist Men's Club on the Rockmart First United Methodist Church will serve as pallbearers. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Paul Edward Watkins.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019