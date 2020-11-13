1/1
Paul Williams
WILLIAMS, Paul Charles

Mr. Paul Charles Williams, age 80, of Deputy, Indiana formerly of Atlanta, died Tuesday. He and his late wife served as house parents for group homes with Christian City Ministries in Atlanta helping 19 children. Survivors:g daughters, Tamara Duquette and her husband Dr. Jesse Duquette and Terralyn Williams; son, James Louis Williams III and his partner, Jeffrey Tabler; 8-grandchildren & 4-great grandchildren, Preceded: wife of 43 years, Marilyn Marie Williams, died February 1, 2010. Funeral, Friday, 7 pm Kent Christian Church Kent, IN. Visitation: Friday 4-7 pm at the church; Memorials Frontline Missions, 5600 Short Road in Fairburn, Georgia 30213. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2020.
