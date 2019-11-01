|
WILLINGHAM, Paul Paul Edmund Willingham of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Ed was a loving Father, grandfather, and husband who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Ed held a Bachelor's in English from UNC Chapel Hill, a Master's in Divinity from Vanderbilt University, a Master's in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University, and a JD from Emory University School of Law. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary E. Willingham; his children, Paul E. Willingham, III, Field Farrar Willingham, and Anna Mary Brittain; his grandsons, Eli, Adam, and Beck Willingham and Austin, Miles, and Oliver Brittain; as well as his sister, Lillian Currin of Pinehurst, NC. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 PM, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations go to St. Bartholomew's Church or Habitat for Humanity where Ed had attended and volunteered for many years. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019