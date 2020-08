Paula Caray, the wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, died Saturday, according to an announcement by the team.The statement read: "Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Paula Caray earlier today, wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends including her son Josh and stepchildren Chip, Cindy and Shayelyn."Chip Caray currently serves as a Braves television broadcaster. Read more about Paula Caray on ajc.com