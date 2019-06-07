|
DAVIS, Paula K Hunter Funeral Service for Mrs. Paula K Hunter Davis, of 6285 Green Acres Dr. Covington, GA will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Henderson Mill Road Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Shelton Brown, Pastor, Reverend Amos Moore, Jr. Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Mr. Michael A. Davis Sr.; mother, Mrs. Cora C. Kelly; two brothers, Mr. & Mrs. Gregory ( Brenda Ann) Lackey and Mr. & Mrs. Wendall (Barbara) Kelly; Four daughters, Mr. & Mrs. Evans (Carmeva) Echols-Louissaint, Ms. Erica Hunter, Ms. Keshia Hunter Murchison, and Miss Leionna Terrell; four grandchildren- Khelvis Hillman, Kayla Anderson, Jaydon Hill, and Corian Echols; and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 1:00 P.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019