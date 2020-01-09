|
|
POPE, Paula Lee Paula Lee Pope born May 11, 1953. Died January 7, 2020. Died from terminal ovarian cancer. Paula coped valiantly and positively with the disease for 2 1/2 years. Many thanks to Dr. Meaghan Tenney and all her staff, particularly Erin and Lindsey, as well as the infusion nurses at Northside Forsyth and Northside Cherokee. Raised in Wellston, Ohio by parents Paul and Charmaine Fuller. Paula was a graduate of Miami of Ohio. After a brief time teaching, she entered her life's work in retail, first with Lazarus Department Store and later with Macy's. Paula rose through the ranks, working as a store manager in Columbus, Ohio and then as a regional merchandising executive. She came to Atlanta with Macy's, working as an executive in HR. Outside of work, Paula was a dedicated volunteer, working many years with Roswell United Methodist Church's Job Networking Ministry and as a co-leader of GriefShare. Paula also gave many hours to Drake House in Roswell, as well as to Must Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her first husband, John Pope. She is survived by her husband Bob Hulsey, sisters Lisa (Jim) Shields and Beth (Aaron) Loney, nephew Brandon Shields and nieces Jenna Hellekson and Sarah Loney, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church Chapel on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather at Houck's Restaurant in Roswell to reminisce. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paula to Drake House or Must Ministries or another worthy charity would be appreciated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020