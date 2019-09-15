|
POWELL, Paula S. Paula S. Powell, age 85, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was born in Georgetown, GA. She graduated from Hawkinsville High School, Mercer University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority, and Katharine Gibbs School in New York, NY. Paula had a 34-year career with the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles. She was a sweet, witty and generous woman who loved family, Scrabble and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Powell Jr. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Powell McCabe, sister Joan Hutcheson, son-in-law Paul McCabe, three grandsons and the extended Duggan family. Funeral Sunday, Sept. 15, 2:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019